University students team with Kyoto cops on crime-prevention program

The Shimogamo Police Station in the city of Kyoto has launched a crime and accident prevention program using ideas from students at local universities.

The police station last month distributed drink coasters to restaurants in a bid to prevent drunken driving. The coasters depict a duck character turning down a drink offer with the line, “I came here by car today.”

The design was created by a student at Kyoto Seika University’s Faculty of Manga.

Participation in the program “gave students an opportunity to broaden their perspectives as they needed to draw illustrations that would appeal to wider generations,” said Sanae Tokimatsu, a 60-year-old associate professor at the university.

At Kyoto Institute of Technology’s Graduate School of Science and Technology, groups of students presented their ideas about crime prevention, with police taking part as advisers.

From among their ideas, two poster designs were chosen calling on cyclists to improve their riding behavior. Copies were posted inside buses operated by Kyoto Bus.

One poster introduces a fictional three-girl idol group calling for caution when riding double on a bicycle, while the other uses pictograms to advise cyclists to avoid unnecessary sudden braking.

“I tried to think hard how my work would be viewed by others,” said Akihiro Ogawa, a 24-year old student who worked on the poster of the idol group.

Satoshi Shirai, chief of the Shimogamo Police Station’s traffic section, said he hoped the students’ innovative ideas would motivate officers to redouble efforts to reduce vehicle-related crime and accidents.