Trio missing after Beppu blaze during strong winds guts seven structures

A fire broke out Sunday night during strong winds near a traditional hot springs resort in Oita Prefecture, burning up seven houses and shops, and three elderly people are missing.

According to police and the local fire department, five structures were burned down completely, while two others were partially damaged after the fire broke out at 7:15 p.m. in the city of Beppu. It was extinguished at 11:00 p.m., but authorities were unable to contact the two men and one woman.

Two elderly people were taken to a hospital after the fire. One of them, an 81-year-old man, was mildly injured, and the other, a 95-year-old man, became sick. The fire did not extend to nearby traditional inns and tourist facilities in the popular hot springs area.

As of 11:00 p.m., about 30 residents were evacuated to public facilities in the neighborhood.

According to the Oita meteorological observatory, a strong wind and high wave warning was in effect for the coastline of the prefecture when the fire started. In the city of Oita, which is near Beppu, the maximum instantaneous wind speed was 15 meters per second at 9:51 p.m.

“I noticed there was a fire when a loud siren sounded. I worried it would burn a wide area because the wind blew very hard and many houses in this area are made of wood,” said a 69-year-old man who works at a nearby inn.

The damaged area had flourished as the center of the hot springs resort until decades ago, according to local residents. The number of inns and shops has decreased since then, and houses outnumber those facilities now, they said.