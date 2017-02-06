Tokushima anime posters boost city’s donation yield

The city of Tokushima has attracted a record amount of donations after it added anime posters to the list of goods handed out when people contribute to the furusato nozei (hometown tax deduction) system.

The posters, made every year since 2009 by local anime production company Ufotable, aim to publicize the awaodori (traditional local folk dance).

“I don’t know much about anime, so I never thought the posters would be so popular,” said an official at the Tokushima Municipal Government.

Despite its name, the furusato nozei system allows people to make donations to municipalities and prefectures of their choice. Donors then qualify for deductions up to a certain limit on their income and residential taxes.

Besides the anime posters, the city of Tokushima offers local specialties, such as meat and fruits, as return gifts to donors.

The posters will be offered for donations made through March 6.

They are offered in three different packages. Donors of ¥10,000 get two posters, produced in 2016, and those who donate ¥50,000 receive the same two posters plus other related items, including photos. Donors of ¥100,000 obtain all 17 posters made in 2009-2016 and the related items.

On the day the posters were added to the reward list, the city attracted ¥5.77 million from 81 donors, a record single-day amount.

The posters show characters from anime works dressed as awaodori dancers in yukata (casual summer kimonos). The two 2016 posters also feature four voice actresses from the anime.

So far, the 17-poster package has been the most popular return gift among the three, according to the city.

The idea of adding anime posters to the reward list was proposed by an employee who joined the municipal government in 2015.

“I’m very happy that young people are making proposals,” Tokushima Mayor Akiyoshi Endo said.

Endo is hopeful that the posters will become even more popular. “They look set to be a huge hit,” he said.