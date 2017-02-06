Koike’s party aims for majority in Tokyo metro assembly election

A political party effectively led by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is considering fielding more than 60 candidates in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election this summer to win an overall majority — a move that could threaten seats held by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, political sources said Monday.

Tomin First no Kai, literally meaning a “group that puts Tokyo residents first,” is planning the move for the July 2 election, given a pro-Koike candidate’s landslide victory in Sunday’s mayoral election in Tokyo that was deemed a proxy contest between Koike, who is advocating change, and LDP members in the assembly.

Koike, a former House of Representatives lawmaker from the LDP, ran in the gubernatorial election in July as an independent and defeated a candidate backed by the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito by a wide margin.

She has vowed to initiate drastic reforms of the metropolitan government as Tokyo faces the escalating costs of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games and grapples with the controversial relocation of the Tsukiji fish market, which the new governor has temporarily halted over environmental concerns.

Sources close to the Koike-led party had said earlier that it planned to field 30 to 40 candidates in the assembly election in an attempt to wrest control of the 127-member assembly, in cooperation with friendly forces.

But since incumbent Masami Ishikawa, backed by Koike, decisively won a fifth term as mayor of Chiyoda Ward on Sunday, the Koike-led party is now planning to field more than 60 candidates in the election in hopes of capturing a majority, according to the political sources.

The incumbent mayor garnered more than 16,000 votes, more than triple the ballots cast for his competitors, including one supported by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s LDP.

“We saw a bigger-than-expected victory in the ward mayoral election,” said a political source close to Koike.

Koike, whose political academy is operated by Tomin First no Kai, told reporters Monday, “We will explore various possibilities” regarding the fielding of candidates in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election.

Currently, the LDP and Komeito together have a majority in the assembly, with the LDP holding the largest number of seats there.

After Sunday’s mayoral election, Shinji Inoue, a lower house lawmaker and the policy chief for the LDP’s Tokyo chapter, said, “It was a very severe result. We will strive to erase its negative impact on the Tokyo assembly election.”

Ishikawa beat the 41-year-old LDP-backed challenger, Makoto Yosano, a company employee and a nephew of former Finance Minister Kaoru Yosano, and independent Asao Igarashi, a 41-year-old former company employee and brother of Tatsuo Igarashi, the mayor of the city of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Ishikawa garnered 16,371 votes against 4,758 cast for Yosano and 3,976 for Igarashi. The voter turnout was 53.67 percent, up 11.40 points from the previous election in February 2013.

The defeat of Yosano will deal a blow to the LDP, because Chiyoda Ward is the electoral home base of Shigeru Uchida, an LDP bigwig in the assembly. The party could face a need to review its strategy for the July election.

Yosano failed to gain support from Komeito, the ruling coalition partner of the LDP in national politics, because the party is coming close to Koike and did not bind its members to vote for Yosano in the mayoral election.