North Korean athletes’ delegation given OK to enter Japan to attend Sapporo Asian Winter Games

The government decided to allow North Korean athletes and officials to enter the country to take part in the 2017 Sapporo Asian Winter Games later this month despite Japan’s ongoing entry ban on North Korean citizens, government sources said Sunday.

As in the past, Tokyo will treat the athletes as an exception to its punitive measure taken as part of its sanctions in response to Pyongyang’s nuclear tests and rocket launches.

Japan last year allowed entry of the North Korean women’s soccer team for the final Asian qualifying round, which was held in Osaka, for the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

The government will ask the attending officials to submit identification and documents with records of personal backgrounds before issuing entry permissions to confirm that the delegation will not include officials from the ruling Workers’ Party and military personnel, the sources said.

About 20 people, including seven participants of short-track speed skating and figure skating, have applied for entry permits, according to the sources and the organizing committee of the sports event.

The North Korean team is expected to arrive in Sapporo via China a few days before the international sports event starts on Feb. 19.

“We will admit their entry, if necessary documents are submitted,” said one of the sources. A senior Foreign Ministry official said, “One needs to differentiate between politics and sports.”

The winter sports event will involve a total of around 2,000 athletes and relevant officials from 32 countries and regions, according to the organizer.

North Korea conducted its fifth and latest nuclear test in September and launched more than 20 ballistic missiles last year, in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.