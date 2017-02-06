LDP executives back special abdication law for Emperor Akihito

Senior officials in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party voiced support Monday for a proposal calling for the enactment of a special law to allow abdication only for Emperor Akihito.

The LDP also found that 70 percent of its members who submitted written opinions expressed their support for such a special law.

Toshimitsu Motegi, chairman of the LDP’s Policy Research Council, told reporters after a meeting of senior party officials that he sees signs of party members coming together on the abdication issue.

At a meeting on Thursday, many members of Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, said they favored such a special law as well.

The LDP aims to adopt its view on the issue on Feb. 13, sources said.

The main opposition Democratic Party has been calling for a permanent abdication system to be introduced through revisions to the Imperial House Law, which currently has no rules for abdication.

Based on opinions submitted by the parties, the leaders and deputy leaders of both chambers of the Diet plan to reach a decision by mid-March.

As parliamentary discussions take place, a government advisory panel on the issue plans to suspend discussions until the middle of next month to watch developments, sources said.

The panel’s final report, which is expected to reflect the outcome of parliamentary deliberations, is set to be released in late April.