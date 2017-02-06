NHK reporter arrested for alleged rape: police

An NHK staff reporter was arrested Monday for allegedly raping and injuring a woman in her 20s in Yamagata Prefecture, police officials said.

Yasutaka Tsurumoto, 28, is suspected of breaking into the woman’s room at around 5 a.m. on Feb. 23 last year, raping her and inflicting injuries that required two weeks of treatment.

The suspect has denied the allegations, according to the Yamagata Prefectural Police Department.

Tsurumoto lived in the same area as the woman at that time, but they were not acquainted, according to the police.

An NHK spokesman said the arrest of an employee is very regrettable and that the public broadcaster will respond accordingly after the investigation is over.