Cool sculptures featuring ‘Star Wars,’ Trump, Pikotaro and more unveiled at 68th Sapporo Snow Festival

Sapporo kicked off its annual snow festival Monday with 200 sculptures made from snow and ice, including one of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Over 2 million people are expected to visit the weeklong show, which is held at three sites in Hokkaido’s capital and runs through Feb. 12.

Among the 68th Sapporo Snow Festival’s larger attractions are sculptures of “Star Wars” characters crafted to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the release of the first movie as well as the iconic Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

There is also a sculpture of the Central Golden Hall at Kofukuji, a major Buddhist temple in the city of Nara, ahead of restoration work scheduled to finish next year.

The festival also features smaller statues created by residents, including one of Japanese comedian Pikotaro, whose song “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen,” now holds the Guinness World Record for the shortest song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I had always wanted to visit here and was surprised (the statues) are made with such detail,” said Chieko Tsuyuzaki, 47, of Chiba Prefecture, who came to the festival with her daughter.

A 56-year-old housewife from Sao Paulo also had words of praise.

“I was impressed by the intricacy of the snow sculptures although they are large,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the illumination at night.”