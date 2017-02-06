69,000 chickens culled at Saga farm after bird flu is detected

A local government in Saga Prefecture finished culling roughly 69,000 chickens at a poultry farm on Sunday night after some had died apparently from a highly virulent strain of bird flu.

The slaughter at the farm in the town of Kohoku followed the prefectural government’s confirmation of the presence of a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus on Saturday.

Since November, the highly pathogenic H5 strain of virus has been detected at poultry farms in many areas of Japan, including in Niigata, Aomori, Hokkaido, Gifu and Miyazaki prefectures.