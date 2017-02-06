Japan insurers set to use health data to set premiums

Health data such as exercise times, sleep length and heart rates recorded on wearable devices will soon be used to forecast a person’s vulnerability to diseases and estimate appropriate medical insurance premiums.

The insurance industry is just a step away from developing such tailor-made insurance.

Life insurers are developing products that offer bigger discounts to healthy policyholders with less risk. In some products, insurers set premium levels that take into account the results of an applicant’s health checkup.

In order to forecast vulnerability to diseases more precisely, insurers need a range of data, including on sleep, exercise and diet. The problem, however, has been how to collect the data.

Since November, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Himawari Life Insurance Inc. has distributed Fitbit wearable devices to policyholders to collect information on customer health.

Using the data, along with the results of health checkups, the company is working to identify causal relationships between diseases and particular lifestyle habits in order to develop new insurance products.

FiNC Inc., an information technology firm, is among a number of companies that collect health data via a mobile phone application. It analyzes the data using artificial intelligence and proposes lifestyle improvements to customers.

The Tokyo-based firm currently caters to corporate clients with health improvement programs for employees. This year, FiNC will make a full entry into the retail market by releasing a free app for individuals.

FiNC is in tie-ups with life insurers, aiming to develop new insurance products. “We hope our business will be useful,” Vice President Fumio Norimatsu said.