Tokyo stocks gain with U.S. equities boost

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, backed by a rise in U.S. equities Friday.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 58.51 points, or 0.31 percent, to end at 18,976.71. On Friday, the key market gauge inched up 3.62 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 5.43 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,520.42, after gaining 4.58 points the previous trading day.

Tokyo stocks got off to a firmer start after the 30-issue Dow Jones industrial average finished above 20,000 for the first time in five sessions on the New York Stock Exchange Friday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order to start a review of financial system regulations, issued the same day.

Stronger-than-expected January U.S. employment data, announced on Friday, also helped Tokyo stocks add gains, brokers said.

Meanwhile, the yen’s rise against the dollar weighed on the market, sending the Nikkei average briefly into negative territory in the afternoon.

Tokyo stocks attracted purchases thanks to “(brisk) earnings reports by Japanese companies” as well as the strong U.S. market, said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co.

Meanwhile, the upside of the Tokyo market “was capped by position-adjustment selling ahead of a summit” between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump in Washington on Friday, said Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

Also, stocks met with selling after the dollar was sold against the yen despite the strong U.S. employment data, said Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s Investment Information Department.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,132 to 728 in the TSE’s first section, while 142 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.797 billion shares from Friday’s 2.116 billion shares.

Automaker Honda and electronics maker Sharp attracted purchases after they revised up on Friday their earnings estimates for the current business year to March.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho were upbeat after their peers in the U.S. market attracted hefty buying following Trump’s executive order.

Yahoo Japan was buoyant after Nomura Securities raised its target price for the major Internet portal site operator.

By contrast, musical instrument maker Yamaha, food producer Kikkoman and electronics-maker Mitsubishi Electric were downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average finished up 10 points at 18,950.