Dollar weaker around ¥112.70 in late Tokyo

The dollar was weaker around ¥112.70 in late Tokyo trading Monday, as the latest U.S. jobs data failed to boost expectations for an early interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.73-74, down from ¥113.11-12 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0751-0752, against $1.0756-0757, and at ¥121.21-21, down from ¥121.68-69.

The dollar was hit by selling in the wake of the release on Friday of the U.S. government’s jobs report for January.

According to the closely followed report, U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 in January from the previous month, stronger than market expectations. But the average hourly earnings undershot market forecasts, rising only $0.03 to 26 dollars.

“The jobs report failed to strengthen expectations for an early U.S. interest rate hike,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

After hovering near ¥112.70 around 9 a.m., the dollar came under renewed selling pressure and fell below ¥112.30 around midmorning.

“The dollar met with pressure after Tokyo stocks slashed gains and U.S. long-term interest rates dropped in off-hours trading,” a currency brokerage official said.

Later, the U.S. currency rose back above ¥112.70 mainly on buybacks and purchases from European players, with the U.S. long-term rates showing some resilience, market sources said.

But the greenback failed to go further in the absence of fresh trading incentives, the sources said.

Dollar-yen trading was dominated by a wait-and-see mood ahead of a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, the sources also said.