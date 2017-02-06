JT cigarette sales to fall short of 100 billion in 2017

The number of cigarettes sold in Japan in 2017 is expected to decline 9.6 percent from the previous year to 96 billion, the first drop below 100 billion since Japan Tobacco Inc. was privatized in 1985, the company said Monday.

In addition to the declining number of young people and increasing public health awareness, the expected drop reflects surging demand for new devices that allow people to inhale vapor without using fire, according to JT.

JT’s cigarette sales have been declining since peaking at 303.2 billion in fiscal 1985. Competition from foreign brands also weighed on JT’s performance.

Philip Morris Japan K.K.’s popular IQOS, the first vaping device sold in the country, launched in 2014.

JT and British American Tobacco PLC launched their own vaping devices last year. The two company’s are trying to increase their production to catch up with IQOS.

Vaping devices took slightly over 5 percent of the Japanese market for tobacco products as of December last year. JT expects the figure to expand to 15 percent by December of this year.