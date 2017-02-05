Shumon Miura poses at home with his wife, Ayako Sono, in February 2012. | KYODO

‘Third Generation’ novelist Shumon Miura dies at 91

Kyodo

Shumon Miura, renowned novelist who also led the Cultural Affairs Agency, died of pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital on Friday, his family said Saturday. He was 91.

Miura was known as one of the so-called Third Generation of postwar writers including Shusaku Endo and Junnosuke Yoshiyuki. The Third Generation is a classification in modern Japanese literature used to group writers who appeared on the literary scene between 1953 and 1955.

A native of Tokyo, Miura graduated from the University of Tokyo and authored books including “Hakoniwa” (“Box Garden”) and “Gisei” (“Sacrifice”).

Miura married Ayako Sono, also a renowned novelist, in 1953 and was later baptized. He was known for his writing on religious themes including Catholicism and co-authored many books with Sono, who was also a devoted Catholic.

Miura became a professor at Nihon University in 1967 and served as the chief of the Cultural Affairs Agency between 1985 and 1986.

In 1999, Miura received a government honor recognizing his outstanding cultural achievements and became the Japanese head of the Japan-Korea cultural exchange council.

He also headed the Japan Art Academy for 10 years from 2004.

Photos

search iconClick to enlarge

Shumon Miura poses at home with his wife, Ayako Sono, in February 2012. | KYODO

, , ,