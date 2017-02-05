Suga visits Yamaguchi for consent to transfer U.S. carrier wing to base in Iwakuni

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga visited Yamaguchi Prefecture on Sunday to get formal consent for the transfer of U.S. carrier-based aircraft from Atsugi air base in Kanagawa Prefecture to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.

In a meeting in Iwakuni with Yamaguchi Gov. Tsugumasa Muraoka and Iwakuni Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda, the government’s top spokesman asked municipalities in the area to cooperate.

“We will give a full and detailed explanation so that we can obtain understanding from the communities concerned,” Suga said.

Muraoka implied that the prefectural government would re-examine the transfer’s potential impact on nearby residents. “We will make an appropriate decision” on whether to accept the relocation, he said.

Suga said Tokyo will sincerely consider local requests for steps to shore up the region’s economy and “steadily work on the issue.”

Afterward, he noted that Muraoka “sought a new subsidy program” and said the central government would study the request.

The Japanese and U.S. governments have already agreed to relocate the U.S. carrier-based aircraft as part of the road map for realigning U.S. forces in Japan, which was drawn up in 2006.

The transfer will take place in stages and is scheduled to finish around May 2018.