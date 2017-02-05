Police in Okinawa arrest U.S. Marine for driving after drinking alcohol

Police arrested a U.S. Marine stationed in Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday for drunk driving in violation of the road traffic law.

Arrested by the Okinawa Prefectural Police was Lt. Cpl. Melbin Leonardo Nunez, 20, who belongs to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma Air Station in the city of Ginowan.

He admitted to the allegations, saying that he drove a car after drinking “chuhai” spirits, according to police sources.

Nunez is suspected of driving a car under the influence of alcohol on a prefectural road in Naha, the prefectural capital, at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police officers conducted a breath test on Nunez at a traffic checkpoint on the road because they smelled alcohol on his breath. An alcohol level about three times the limit was detected in the test, the sources said.

Nunez initially told police he was a construction worker. However, he was confirmed to be a U.S. Marine after police made inquiries to the U.S. military based on his name printed on his driver’s license, the sources said.