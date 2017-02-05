Japan’s banks pin hopes on Trump-ordered review of Dodd-Frank law

Japanese banks are hoping U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent order to drastically review the Dodd-Frank law on financial reform will create a tailwind for their operations there.

Although it is still unclear how the U.S. regulations will be overhauled, some officials of the nation’s top banks said the review may make it easier for them to do business in the United States. The law was created in response to the Great Recession.

Japan’s top three banks have strengthened efforts to collect information about the policies of the Trump administration in light of the turmoil that has erupted since its launch last month.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. has established a special team at its U.S. headquarters and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is preparing to dispatch staffers to Washington. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. plans to collect information through local unit MUFG Union Bank.

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act set strict regulations mainly with the aim of preventing another financial crisis. Annual stress tests and restrictions on excessively risky financial transactions, among other things, have affected banks’ operations in several ways.

If the stress tests are eased, for example, “We can expect a reduction in our costs for responding to the regulations,” said an official from a major bank.

An official from a different bank, however, voiced concern about Trump’s “America First” policy.

“The possibility cannot be ruled out that regulations on U.S. financial institutions will be eased while those on foreign banks will be tightened,” the official said.

Facing a tough business environment at home, where the Bank of Japan adopted a negative-interest-rate policy last February, Japan’s banks are hoping to boost earnings from their operations in the United States and other overseas markets.

They are carefully watching how the Trump-ordered review of the Dodd-Frank law pans out.