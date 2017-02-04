U.S. military releases, withdraws Islamist video from fatal Yemen raid

In an awkward reversal, the U.S. military withdrew a video by Islamist militants that it had released earlier Friday as evidence that a fatal raid in Yemen by American special forces was a counterterrorism success.

An expert in radical Islamist media said the footage had been released by unknown jihadis 10 years ago.

It is the latest controversy surrounding the raid on a branch of al-Qaida in Yemen, the first such operation authorized by President Donald Trump as commander in chief.

The military said the video was found last Sunday in the operation, in which a U.S. Navy SEAL, militants and civilians were killed in al-Bayda province.

A U.S. Central Command spokesman had said on Friday that the clip of a ski-masked man encouraging people to build bombs was “one example of the volumes of sensitive al-Qaida terror-planning information recovered during the operation.”

The Department of Defense posted the video on its website on Friday but pulled it off within hours when questions began to arise about its age.

The footage appeared to be similar to that in other videos that surfaced online in 2007.

“The video clip that was posted and abruptly taken down was one of 25 videos that appeared in 2007,” said Adam Raisman, a senior analyst at the SITE group, which monitors extremists online. He added that the only difference was that the Pentagon video had English subtitles added.

Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said the video was still of worth, even if it may have been created earlier. “It does not matter when the video was made — that they had it is still illustrative of who they are and what their intentions are,” Davis said.

U.S. Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens was killed in the raid, which the Pentagon said also killed 14 militants.

Medics at the scene said about 30 people, including 10 women and children, also died.

U.S. military officials said earlier in the week that the operation had gone ahead without sufficient intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations.

As a result, three officials said, the attacking SEAL team found itself dropping onto a reinforced al-Qaida base defended by land mines, snipers and a larger-than-expected contingent of heavily armed Islamist extremists.

But Central Command said earlier in the week that it only asks for operations that it believes have a good chance of success.

Davis has said the element of surprise was not lost in the raid.