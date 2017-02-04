Trump’s executive order over alleged voter fraud is quietly stalled

President Donald Trump’s heated rush to launch a “major investigation” into voter fraud has cooled, leaving White House staffers uncertain when it will come to pass or what shape it will take.

An executive action commissioning the probe is still planned but could be several weeks away, two senior administration officials said Friday. Although Trump instructed staffers to jump on the project a week earlier, he has not discussed the issue in recent days, according to two other people in close touch with the president.

Asked about the status of the effort, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said, “I do not have an update at this time.”

The indefinite delay comes as some of Trump’s advisers counsel him to abandon the idea, arguing it is a distraction from pressing issues. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in November’s election. Trump won the Electoral College vote but lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The episode is a striking example of the president’s mercurial streak and his willingness to impulsively seize on ideas with little planning and sometimes later reverse course when encountering obstacles or criticism.

A senior official said the investigation, which Trump never publicly discussed in detail, has become less of a priority because it has been drowned out by other White House efforts, including attempts to manage the chaotic aftermath of Trump’s executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The investigation likely would not considered until well after the confirmation of Trump’s pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, the official said.

That would be a marked change from the breakneck pace at which the order was introduced.

In his earliest days in office, Trump appeared to be fixated on the election results and frustrated by those who questioned the legitimacy of his victory.

At his first meeting with bipartisan lawmakers, he declared that 3 million to 5 million people had voted illegally, a widely debunked assertion that sent the White House scrambling to craft an order that met the president’s wishes.

Two days later, Trump announced in a pair of tweets that a “major investigation” would look at those registered to vote in more than one state, “those who are illegal and … even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time).” Depending on the results, he tweeted on his sixth day in office, “we will strengthen up voting procedures!”

Several congressional Republicans decried the claim as a distraction.

Other executive orders were rescheduled, and the administration suddenly found itself sidetracked from its ambitious first-week agenda.

White House staffers told reporters on Jan. 26 that it was nearly time to be escorted into the Oval Office to witness Trump sign the order. But the photo-op was abruptly postponed and has yet to be rescheduled.

The White House also abruptly canceled an executive action on cybersecurity earlier in the week after briefing reporters on its text and putting the signing ceremony on the president’s public schedule. That action has not yet been signed.

Trump’s call for a probe alarmed Democrats who believe that efforts to tighten voter ID laws are a means to restrict access to the ballot box.

And soon members of Trump’s own party suggested it was misguided.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, broke with Trump, saying he sees no evidence of voter fraud in the election and says his committee won’t investigate it. He said that Trump is free to order the Justice Department to investigate the issue but that he himself is not interested in launching a congressional inquiry.

Trump’s own attorneys dismissed claims of voter fraud in a legal filing late last year responding to Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s demand for a recount in Michigan, a state Trump won. Referring to that outcome, the attorneys wrote, “All available evidence suggests that the 2016 general election was not tainted by fraud or mistake.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said a week ago that a task force could be commissioned to focus on dead people who remained on voter rolls and people who are registered in two or more states. And he said it could center on “bigger” states where Trump didn’t compete during the campaign, singling out California and New York — two Democratic strongholds.

No details have been released about the possible probe, including who would oversee it. One possibility would be Sessions, who has shown sympathy toward claims of voting fraud. He will likely face a Senate confirmation vote next week. The president himself can’t order a criminal investigation.