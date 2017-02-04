Machete-wielding attacker at Louvre Museum shot and wounded by soldier

In what President Francois Hollande said was a terrorist attack, a French soldier shot and seriously wounded a man armed with machetes who attacked him Friday near the entrance to the Louvre Museum in the French capital.

During the incident, the man was shouting “Allahu Akbar (God is greatest).”

Police inquiries have established that the man, who was hovering between life and death after being shot, was a 29-year-old Egyptian who arrived in France on Jan. 26 after obtaining a tourist visa in Dubai, the Paris prosecutor said.

Security sources in Cairo identified the man as Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy, who was born in Dakahlia, a province northeast of Cairo.

Police have searched an apartment the man had rented in Paris and are now working to establish whether he acted alone, on impulse, or on orders from someone, prosecutor Francois Molins told a news conference Friday night.

The man was wearing a black T-shirt with a death’s head emblem when he attacked soldiers checking bags near the museum’s shopping mall “with a machete in each hand,” Molins said.

He struck one soldier and knocked another one to the ground. When he continued his attacks the soldier on the ground shot him in the abdomen, Molins said.

Paint spray cans — but no explosives — were found in his backpack, a source close to the investigation said.

The suspect is believed to have tweeted about the Islamic State group minutes before the assault, a source close to the investigation has said.

The tweets came from “a Twitter account whose owner could be the attacker,” the source said, adding that investigators have been unable to formally confirm this so far.

The messages were posted Friday in Arabic on the account of al-Hamamy. “In the name of Allah . . . for our brothers in Syria and fighters across the world,” he wrote at 9:31 a.m.

One minute later he posted another tweet, making reference to the Islamic State group.

At least 10 tweets were posted between 9:27 a.m. and 9:34 a.m., shortly before the attack began at the Louvre at 9:50 a.m.

A tweet on Jan. 26 from the account, which was still publicly accessible early Saturday, talked about traveling from Dubai to Paris, a journey that corresponds to the movements of the attacker.

Investigators are also examining an iPhone 7 and iPad belonging to the assailant.

At a meeting of EU leaders in Malta, Hollande praised the courage and determination of the soldiers.

“This operation undoubtedly prevented an attack whose terrorist nature leaves little doubt,” he said.

The soldier who shot the man was from one of the patrolling groups which have become a common sight in Paris since a state of emergency was declared in November 2015 following bomb and shooting attacks by Islamist militants. An anti-terrorism inquiry has been opened, the public prosecutor said.

The other soldier was wounded in the scalp.

More than 230 people have died in France over the past two years at the hands of attackers allied to the militant Islamist group Islamic State.

The country is less than three months away from a presidential election in which security and fears of terrorism are among key issues.

Paris also submitted its official bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games on Friday with a launch show at the Eiffel Tower.

The city has been gradually recovering from a dip in foreign tourism caused by the attacks.

More than 1,000 visitors, including many young children, were kept for an hour inside the Louvre, home to Leonard da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and countless other treasures, before being released.

A total of 130 people were killed in Paris in the November 2015 attacks. In another attack in the southern city of Nice in July last year a Tunisian deliberately drove a truck into a crowd on the seafront, killing 86 people.

U.S. President Donald Trump also weighed in on Friday: “A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S,” he tweeted.

Police cordoned off and evacuated the area around the museum for a time Friday but began to allow traffic to pass less than two hours after the incident.

The museum will reopen Saturday, the French culture minister said.