Ex-Finance Minister Hayashi dies at 89

Former Finance Minister Yoshiro Hayashi died of multiple organ failure at a medical institution on Friday afternoon. He was 89.

After working at the former Ministry of International Trade and Industry, now the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Hayashi, a native of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture, entered the House of Representatives for the first time in the Lower House election in 1969, representing a constituency in Yamaguchi.

Hayashi, who was a member of the Liberal Democratic Party, was re-elected 10 times. He served as health and welfare minister in the first Cabinet of former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, launched in November 1982, acquiring his first ministerial post.

He assumed the post of finance minister in the reshuffled Cabinet of then-Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa, launched in December 1992.

Well-versed in tax affairs, Hayashi was also head of the LDP’s Research Commission on the Tax System. He ran in the 1989 LDP leadership election but lost to Toshiki Kaifu, who later became prime minister.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, his son, is an LDP lawmaker in the House of Councilors, the Diet’s upper chamber.