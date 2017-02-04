JAL, ANA to resume boarding of U.S.-bound passengers barred by Trump ban

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways decided Saturday afternoon to resume the boarding of passengers from seven Muslim-majority nations on U.S.-bound flights, after a U.S. district court blocked an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump banning their entry for 90 days.

Since last Monday, when the International Air Transport Association set out conditions for entering the United States, the two Japanese airlines have refused to let these passengers board unless they held green cards or diplomatic visas.

Following Friday’s decision by a district court in Washington state to temporarily block Trump’s order, issued Jan. 27, JAL and ANA made inquiries to U.S. authorities and were told that people with passports of the seven Muslim countries, including Iran, were now able to enter the United States.

By Saturday, however, two passengers had given up after initially being barred by JAL.