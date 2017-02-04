Four die after fire breaks out at French restaurant in Tochigi city

Four people were found dead after a fire early Saturday at a French restaurant in Oyama city, in Tochigi Prefecture, police said.

The fire broke out at around 1:15 a.m. at the restaurant that is also home to a family of five, including Kazumi Tanaka. The fire was put out in about three hours.

Police said they have been unable to contact Tanaka, 58, and his wife Michiyo, 60, their daughter Chika, 30, the Tanakas’ granddaughter, Hina, 9, and a man in his 80s who is believed to be father of either Kazumi or Michiyo Tanaka.