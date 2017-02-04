Teen son of U.S. Marine held in robbery of Okinawa deli

A high school student whose father is a U.S. Marine stationed at Camp McTureous in the city of Uruma in Okinawa has been arrested on charges including robbery.

The 18-year-old is suspected of robbing a delicatessen in the city at around 5:25 a.m. Friday after pointing what looked like a pistol at the 66-year-old shop owner, making off with about ¥10,000, the Okinawa Prefectural Police said.

The item used in the robbery was later identified as a toy pistol.

The police will also investigate the teen for theft allegations because he went to the shop in a car he allegedly stole, the police said.

The teen returned to the U.S. military camp afterward but was apparently taken into custody after local police took charge of the case with the help of U.S. investigative authorities.

The toy pistol was found on the premises of the Uruma Municipal Government, which is about 2 km from the deli, the Okinawa police said.