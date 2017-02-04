Colombian teen arrested in Medellin for alleged murder of Japanese student

Colombian police arrested a 19-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a Japanese college student in November.

Local police in the central Colombian city of Medellin said Friday they had confiscated a gun suspected to have been used in the robbery-murder of Ryo Izaki, 22, a senior student at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo.

According to police and witnesses, Izaki checked in at a hotel in Medellin on Nov. 19 and was on an outing when two people allegedly robbed him of his belongings. Izaki was chasing them when he was shot.

The police are still searching for the other suspect.

Izaki had taken time off from his studies to travel the world, mainly in developing countries, to learn about international cooperation, according to the university.