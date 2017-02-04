Rakuten to enable U.S. employees to work outside country if subject to Trump entry ban

Rakuten Inc. plans to enable U.S. employees to work outside the country if they are subject to President Donald Trump’s temporary U.S. entry ban, company officials said Friday.

The e-commerce giant has already advised employees affected by the ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries not to travel to the United States.

Some 20 percent of Rakuten’s approximately 5,100 workers are not Japanese.

“We will do our best to continue to support all of our colleagues and the many diverse communities they represent, regardless of their nationality or religion,” company founder and Chief Executive Officer Hiroshi Mikitani said in a blog post Tuesday.

Mikitani is one of the few Japanese businessmen who protested via Twitter after Trump signed an executive order barring the citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days.

Rakuten is planning to lay out a framework to support the affected workers and open a counseling counter soon, according to company officials.