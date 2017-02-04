Heavy equipment manufacturer Kubota opens facility in Myanmar

Heavy equipment manufacturer Kubota Corp. has opened an import and sales facility in Myanmar, vowing to support the country’s growing farm machinery market and expand its dealer networks with access to quality products.

Located in the Japanese government-backed Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Myanmar’s commercial capital, Yangon, Kubota’s $10 million facility, which covers more than 10,000 square meters, will also do some assembly work, the company said in a statement Friday.

The facility is operated by Kubota Myanmar Co., 80 percent of which is owned by Kubota and the rest by Siam Kubota of Thailand.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Yangon, Kubota President Masatoshi Kimata said the facility, combined with Kubota’s long experienced technical expertise, will help further develop the agriculture industry in Myanmar.

“We are sure that business activities of KMCL will support and contribute for further economic development and agriculture mechanization in Myanmar, with our accumulated know-how and experiences as No. 1 comprehensive agriculture product manufacturer in Japan,” he said.

Kubota Myanmar was established in 2015 with a registered capital of $23.8 million. It sells tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, power tillers, diesel engines and construction machinery.