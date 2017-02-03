Trump threatens to defund U.C. Berkeley after protests block far-right Breitbart editor’s speech

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to cut funding to the University of California at Berkeley after protesters smashed windows and set fires at the liberal-leaning school, forcing the cancellation of an appearance by a far-right Breitbart News editor.

“If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view — NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” Trump wrote on Twitter at 6:13 a.m. EST (1113 GMT).

It was not immediately clear what action Trump could take without authorization from Congress, or without risking legal action. He did not elaborate on his plans.

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, a Democrat whose district includes Berkeley, said Trump could not bully the university into silence and vowed to fight any attempt to slash funding.

“Simply put, President Trump’s empty threat to cut funding from UC Berkeley is an abuse of power,” Lee said in a statement.

The Berkeley campus received $345 million in federal grant money in the most recent fiscal year, according to a Reuters review of federal spending data.

Some $121 million came from the National Science Foundation for scientific research. It would be hard for Trump to cut off this money, as much of it is awarded through a competitive process that evaluates projects based on scientific merit.

Berkeley’s undergraduates received $38 million in federal tuition subsidies known as Pell grants in 2014 to 2015, and another $38 million that year in federal student loans, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Representatives for the university, which has 38,000 students and a long history of activism, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Trump’s chief White House strategist, Steve Bannon, previously headed Breitbart News.

Hours before Breitbart’s Milo Yiannopoulos was to give a speech at Berkeley’s student union on Wednesday, hundreds of protesters clashed with police at the campus.

Demonstrators tossed metal barricades and rocks through the building’s windows and set a generator on fire near the entrance, footage from news outlets showed. Police ordered the crowds to disperse, and the school was put on lockdown.

“We shut down the event,” one protester told CNN. “It was great. Mission accomplished.”

In a statement, the university blamed about 150 “masked agitators” for the violence during the otherwise mostly peaceful demonstration by about 1,500 people.

The school “is proud of its history and legacy as home of the free speech movement” in the 1960s, the statement said.

Many of the protesters voiced opposition to Trump, CNN reported. The president’s executive orders and proposed policies, including his suspension of the U.S. refugee program and temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, have triggered largely peaceful demonstrations by tens of thousands of people across the United States.

Yiannopoulos, whose Twitter account was suspended last year after he was accused of participating in the online harassment of a black actor, told Fox News he was rushed to safety by his security guards and police after protesters began throwing rocks.

“Obviously it’s a liberal campus so they hate any libertarians or conservatives who dare to express an opinion on their campuses,” he said. “They particularly don’t like me.”

Yiannopoulos has been a provocative figure online for years, and has been widely criticized for comments he has made about Muslims, Black Lives Matter activists and feminists.

The disturbances were a fiery reminder of the university’s history as a cradle of the 1960s anti-war movement — and a sign of the sharp tensions pitting America’s mostly left-wing student body against a far-right minority.

Hundreds of students and other protesters chanting “shut him down” smashed windows at the campus, set wooden pallets ablaze and threw fireworks and rocks as police in full riot gear responded with tear gas.

The university was placed on lockdown as the sold-out appearance by Yiannopoulos, a conservative provocateur and self-proclaimed internet troll who styles himself on Facebook as “Dangerous Faggot,” was canceled Wednesday evening.

About half of research at Berkeley is funded by the federal government, according to the university website. Berkeley, however, has been struggling in the past years with budget shortfalls and spending deficits.

Yiannopoulos, Breitbart’s technology editor, is a flamboyant firebrand reviled by his critics as racist and misogynistic but who casts himself as a gay crusader against “political correctness.”

He is often portrayed as a leader of the so-called alt-right — a white nationalist extremist fringe that has found a home on Breitbart’s pages — although he has sought to distance himself from the movement.

He is a vocal supporter of Trump — nicknaming the billionaire “Daddy” during his election campaign.

The 32-year-old Briton is probably best known for inciting a campaign of online abuse against the African-American “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones. Twitter banned him in July.

The Berkeley event was to be the last stop of a college speaking tour that has drawn big crowds and also sparked fistfights, a shooting and at least one other cancellation.

According to an article on Breitbart News, Yiannopoulos was planning to use the event to launch a campaign against so-called sanctuary campuses, which have declared their opposition to Trump’s tough stance toward undocumented immigrants.

Yiannopoulos said on Facebook he was evacuated “after violent left-wing protestors tore down barricades, lit fires, threw rocks and Roman candles at the windows and breached the ground floor of the building.”

“One thing we do know for sure: the Left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down.”

UC Berkeley, one of the top public universities in the United States, is the home of the 1960s “Free Speech Movement” that helped launch the era’s student protests against the Vietnam War.

The mayor of Berkeley, one of America’s most liberal cities, deplored the violence by a “small minority” of protesters.

They “provided the ultra-nationalist far right exactly the images they want to use to discredit the vast majority of peaceful protesters in Berkeley and across America who are deeply concerned about where the country is heading,” said Jesse Arreguin, the mayor.

Similar protests at the University of California at Davis last month also forced the cancellation of speeches by Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli, a former pharmaceuticals boss who became a hate figure after jacking up the price of a life-saving drug.

The events at Davis and Berkeley were organized by conservative student groups. A similar invitation to speak at UCLA was rescinded.

Officials at the three University of California campuses stressed that they did not invite Yiannopoulos or endorse his ideas but were committed to free speech.

More than 100 UC Berkeley faculty members had signed two letters sent last month to the school’s chancellor, urging him to cancel the event.

“Although we object strenuously to Yiannopoulos’s views — he advocates white supremacy, transphobia and misogyny — it is rather his harmful conduct to which we call attention in asking for the cancellation of this event,” read one of the letters.

They cited as one example an incident in December at the University of Milwaukee where Yiannopoulos openly mocked a transgender student, displaying her name and photo on screen.