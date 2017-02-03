Seasoned spymaster linked to waterboarding named deputy CIA director

The new deputy director of the CIA is a career spymaster who once ran a CIA prison in Thailand where terror suspects were waterboarded — a harsh interrogation technique President Donald Trump has supported.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo announced Thursday that he has selected Gina Haspel to be the first female career CIA officer to be named deputy director. She has extensive overseas experience, including several stints as chief of station at outposts abroad. In Washington, she has held several top senior leadership positions, including deputy director of the National Clandestine Service and deputy director of the National Clandestine Service for Foreign Intelligence and Covert Action.

She also had a role in the CIA’s former covert program where suspected terrorists were subjected to harsh interrogation methods, including waterboarding, which simulates drowning. More than a decade after it was last used, the CIA is still haunted by the legacy of a tactic that the U.S. government regarded as torture before the Bush administration authorized its use against terrorist suspects.

It’s unclear if Pompeo’s pick signals an attempt to restart the harsh interrogation and detention program. Last week, news organizations obtained a copy of a draft executive order that would order up recommendations on whether the U.S. should reopen CIA detention facilities outside the United States. It also orders a review of interrogation methods used on terror suspects and calls for suggested modifications that would not violate the U.S. legal ban on torture.

Haspel briefly ran a secret CIA prison where accused terrorists Abu Zubayadah and Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri were waterboarded in 2002, according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials, who spoke earlier to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. She also helped carry out an order that the CIA destroy its waterboarding videos. That order prompted a lengthy Justice Department investigation that ended without charges.

Trump, who has pushed for tougher interrogation techniques, said he would consult with Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis before authorizing any new policy. But he said he had asked top intelligence officials: “Does torture work? And the answer was ‘Yes, absolutely.'”

Haspel was lauded by veteran intelligence officials, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who recently retired.

“It speaks well of him for picking a seasoned veteran of the agency who is widely and deeply respected by the workforce as well as those outside the agency,” Clapper said in a statement. “She has also been a strong proponent for integration, not only within CIA, but across the intelligence community.”

Haspel is a veteran of the agency’s undercover spy operations, joining in 1985 and serving in posts around the world including a stint in the U.S. Embassy in London in the late 2000s.

In 2013 she was named as acting head of the CIA National Clandestine Service, but was replaced within weeks — reportedly due to concerns over her senior role in the post 9/11 interrogation operations, which involved torture methods like waterboarding.

The Washington Post reported that year she “had run a secret prison in Thailand where two detainees were subjected to waterboarding and other harsh techniques.”

That was where al-Qaida suspect Abu Zubaydah was interrogated and repeatedly waterboarded.

The Post said that Haspel was also involved in the 2005 destruction of the CIA’s videotapes of its “enhanced interrogation” sessions of several detainees in Thailand.

Lawyers for al-Qaida detainees had wanted the tapes for evidence in court cases.

Pompeo praised Haspel in a statement: “Gina is an exemplary intelligence officer and a devoted patriot who brings more than 30 years of agency experience to the job.

“She is also a proven leader with an uncanny ability to get things done and to inspire those around her,” he said.

Three former CIA chiefs and other top intelligence officials, including Clapper, also voiced their strong support for her in the statement.

Haspel’s appointment comes amid concerns that intelligence services under Trump could return to the harsh and outlawed tactics of secret arrests, renditions and torture.