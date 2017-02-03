Pentagon probing civilian casualties in Yemen raid, denies navy firing on al-Qaida; HRW demands redress

The U.S. military said Thursday it is investigating last weekend’s raid by U.S. special operations forces in Yemen and that innocent civilians, including children, were apparently killed.

U.S. Central Command said civilians may have been hit by gunfire from aircraft called in to assist U.S. troops, who engaged in a ferocious firefight with militants from al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, the group’s Yemen affiliate.

The military said the civilians may not have been visible to the U.S. forces because they were mixed in with combatants who were firing at U.S. troops “from all sides to include houses and other buildings.”

Nasser al-Awlaki told The Associated Press that among the children killed was his 8-year-old granddaughter Anwaar, an American citizen. Her father was Anwar al-Awlaki, a radical Yemeni-American cleric killed in a U.S. airstrike in Yemen in 2011.

The grandfather said Anwaar was visiting her mother when the raid took place, and was shot in the neck and bled to death.

The Pentagon hasn’t confirmed the young al-Awlaki was killed in Sunday’s raid.

“Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula has a horrifying history of hiding women and children within militant operating areas and terrorist camps, and continuously shows a callous disregard for innocent lives,” said Col. John J. Thomas, U.S. Central Command spokesman.

Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens was killed in the assault, and three other U.S. service members were wounded.

According to Central Command, the firefight included small arms fire, hand grenades and close air support fire.

U.S. Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said earlier this week that an unspecified number of women were part of the group of combatants battling the U.S. forces, and some were among the 14 killed in the firefight.

Planning for the clandestine counterterrorism raid began before President Barack Obama left office on Jan. 20, but Trump authorized the raid, U.S. defense officials have said.

The U.S. has been striking al-Qaida in Yemen from the air for more than 15 years, mostly using drones. Sunday’s surprise predawn raid could signal a new escalation against extremist groups in the Arab world’s poorest but strategically located country.

Yemeni security officials meanwhile said on Thursday that warships, which they believe to be American, have been firing cannons and rockets at al-Qaida militants in the country’s southern coastal areas.

But the United States promptly denied the allegations, with Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, saying U.S. warships were not involved.

According to the Yemeni officials, the naval strikes have been underway for five days and targeted mountainous areas north of the coastal town of Shakra where militants have been massing fighters.

Dozens of al-Qaida fighters are assembling there as well as north of the nearby town of Zinjibar, the officials added, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters. They also said that al-Qaida militants on Thursday attacked the town of Lauder, farther to the east, killing six Yemeni soldiers.

U.S. officials said they were unaware of any firing in the southern Yemeni coastal region in the last several days. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Al-Qaida in Yemen, long seen by Washington as of the most dangerous of the group’s offshoots, has exploited the chaos of Yemen’s civil war to seize territory in the country’s south and east, and the Islamic State group has also claimed attacks.

The two-year-old civil war began after Shiite Houthis rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and forced the president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, to flee the country. In March 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition launched an extensive air campaign aimed at restoring Hadi and his government to power. The northern region remains under Houthi control.

Fighting and U.S. involvement has appeared to pick up since Donald Trump assumed the U.S. presidency last month, with drone strikes and a surprise commando raid on al-Qaida militants. The Houthis also attacked a Saudi frigate in the Red Sea, killing two crew members and wounding three.

The U.S. raid on the al-Qaida base in the central province of in Bayda on Sunday left nearly 30 dead, including an estimated 14 militants, as well as civilians. A U.S. Navy SEAL was also killed, the first known U.S. military combat casualty since Trump took the oath of office on Jan. 20. Four other U.S. service members were wounded during the raid.

In the attack on its frigate, Saudi Arabia said on Monday that a “suicide gunboat” belonging to the Iranian-backed Houthis rammed the ship in the Red Sea that was patrolling off the Yemeni port of Hodeida.

The Houthis gave a different version, claiming that the frigate was hit by a rocket they fired, starting a fire on board the ship.

The United States should compensate the families of those killed or wounded during an elite forces raid in Yemen that reportedly killed several civilians, Human Rights Watch said Thursday.

The Central Command said Wednesday that it was “likely” that civilians died in the raid, which targeted members of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in the Yakla region of Baida province.

“The U.S. military should fully investigate the civilian deaths resulting from the attack in Yemen, and should compensate families of civilians wrongfully killed and wounded civilians,” HRW’s terrorism and counter-terrorism director, Nadim Houry, said in a statement.

“The military forces involved should adopt measures to minimize further civilian losses in Yemen.”

The New York-based watchdog said it had spoken with witnesses who said at least 17 “men who had fired at U.S. forces” and 10 civilians died in Sunday’s raid.

Yemen has been riven by conflict since March 2015 when a Saudi-backed coalition began bombing raids against Houthi rebels who had seized the capital Sanaa from government control.

The resulting lawlessness has allowed groups such as AQAP and the Islamic State group to gain territory.

The U.S. has kept up a long-running drone war on AQAP in Yemen.