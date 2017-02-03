U.S. Aegis destroyer runs aground, causing oil spill off Kanagawa

A U.S. Navy Aegis destroyer ran aground near Yokosuka naval base, causing an oil spill off Kanagawa Prefecture, a U.S. official said Wednesday.

The incident involving the USS Antietam, forward deployed with the 7th Fleet, took place Tuesday and resulted in an estimated 4,160 liters of hydraulic oil entering the sea, according to the official.

The destroyer took heavy damage to its screws but was taken back to port with the help of tugboats later the same day, the official said, adding that the damage and repair costs had not yet been assessed.

The U.S. Navy said it will take measures to minimize the oil spill’s effect on the environment.