Tokyo Olympics organizers tell Saitama golf venue to adopt gender equality

Tokyo Olympic organizers appealed to the venue of the 2020 Games golf events on Thursday, formally asking Kasumigaseki Golf Club to reform its membership policies regarding women.

Toshiro Muto,chief executive officer of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, revealed he sent a letter to the club in neighboring Saitama Prefecture, asking it to change club regulations. Women are not allowed to become regular members of the club or use the course on Sundays, a situation that sparked criticism from Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

The letter was sent in the name of the organizing committee, the Japanese Olympic Committee, the International Golf Federation and the Japan Golf association.

“All four of these bodies are gravely concerned,” Muto said. “We want them to change their rules to allow women as regular members as soon as possible.”

The document addressed to Kiichi Kimura, chairman of the club’s board of directors, included the language, “We understand that yours is a private club, but in order to make the Olympics a success, it is necessary to change membership rules as soon as possible in accordance with the Olympic Charter.”

The club has received the request and said it will convene a board meeting on Tuesday, when all 15 members of the board will need to approve a change to the club’s bylaws.

The International Olympic Committee has asked the organizing committee to come up with a solution that will allow men and women to use the club on equal terms, citing the current membership rules as a violation of the Olympic spirit.