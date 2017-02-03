Japan’s pension payments system set for overhaul

Japan’s public pension system is set to undergo an overhaul starting in April following sweeping changes to contributions and payments in the face of an aging and dwindling population.

Under a law passed by the Diet late last year, retirees and pensioners will “share burdens” with retired people through cuts in pension payments when the wages of workers drop, Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki said.

Currently, the system is maintained through contributions from the working-age population to fund pension payments for retirees.

However, Shiozaki said the system is becoming unsustainable as the number of pension benefit recipients is increasing while the working-age population is shrinking.

The law makes two key changes to the pension system.

One is the strengthening of a rule called the “macroeconomic slide,” which was introduced in 2004 to hold down pension payment increases below the rate of inflation and wage hikes.

But the rule does not apply when prices and wages continue to decline and was used only in fiscal 2015, against a backdrop of Japan’s prolonged deflation.

Under the new law, from fiscal 2018 cuts in pension benefits, avoided during deflation, will be implemented in full when economic activity picks up.

In the second key change, pension payment adjustments will be based on rises or falls in wages, regardless of price changes, effective from fiscal 2021.

Payments currently remain intact even if wages drop, as long as prices are rising. The new law will introduce payment cuts in line with wage falls.

In addition, effective from April, the law will allow part-time employees who meet certain criteria at companies with workforces of 500 or less to join company pension plans, subject to management-labor agreements, to support their retirement.

Currently, part-time workers at companies with 501 or more employees can join such plans, under a rule that took effect last October.

Among other changes, women who participate only in the kokumin nenkin basic pension program, including the self-employed and freelancers, will be exempt from paying premiums just before and after childbirth. Company and other employees as well as dependent spouses have already been granted the exemption.

The law will “make the pension system more effective in protecting the lives of working and retired people from broader perspectives while addressing socioeconomic changes,” an official of the welfare ministry said.

Parliamentary deliberations on the legislation developed into a fierce battle of words, with the opposition camp led by the Democratic Party calling it a “pension-cutting” bill.

However, despite being branded a blow for elderly people struggling to get by, the government has maintained the financial burden of the pension system on working people is nearing its limit.

If the amount of pension benefits the working population will receive in the future falls further from current levels, the sense of inequality among generations will intensify and could undermine the sustainability of the public pension system, it has argued.

It has said that to make the pension system sustainable, changes sought under the new law as well as a hike in the eligibility age for pension benefits, support for low-income pensioners and other approaches will be needed along with reforms of the entire social security system, including steps to counter the low birthrate and increase the number of workers paying premiums.