Fuji Heavy engineers get through Osprey maintenance training

Engineers from Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. have mostly completed their maintenance training for the Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft deployed in Okinawa Prefecture, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.

A repair facility for the forward-deployed Osprey fleet opened at the Ground Self-Defense Force camp in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, in January.

The repair facility “will allow us to continue to sustain Marine Corps aircraft, and the Japanese will gain important experience on working with the aircraft,” the U.S. Pacific Command said.

The 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in Okinawa trained the Fuji Heavy engineers and introduced them to the U.S. Defense Department’s parts supply system. The remainder of the training will be carried out through actual maintenance work, the corps said.

The hangar bay GSDF Kisarazu Air Field can accommodate up to four Ospreys. The aircraft must undergo maintenance every five years. Some five to 10 Ospreys will be subject to maintenance.

Fuji Heavy is also set to carry out maintenance on 17 Ospreys for Japan to be introduced by the GSDF in stages from the end of fiscal 2018.

Based on the request from the Kisarazu Municipal Government, the Defense Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. military and Fuji Heavy that sets out the flight routes for Ospreys making use of the Chiba repair facility.