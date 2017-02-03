Firms ramp up efforts to tackle Japan’s overtime culture

An increasing number of major Japanese companies are strengthening their efforts to reduce overtime work on a voluntary basis, in a break with the culture of long hours at workplaces.

More companies have introduced a system of fixed-time intervals between the end of a workday and the start of the next day.

The government plans to cap overtime work at 720 hours annually, or 60 hours per month on average, as part of its work reforms.

In line with the government policy, private sector initiatives to cut long working hours are likely to spread.

The reduction of extra work is aimed at improving the work environment to attract workers and boost production efficiency.

Efforts to achieve a good work-life balance have gathered pace since the December 2015 suicide of a 24-year-old female employee at advertising giant Dentsu Inc. due to overwork.

In January, Aozora Bank banned overtime work after 8 p.m. in principle. If employees need to work after that, approval from executives is required.

The limit is “designed to help employees achieve a better work-life balance,” an official from Aozora Bank’s personnel division said.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Kobe Steel Ltd. already ban work after 7 p.m. in principle. Daio Paper Corp. also encourages employees to leave work by 7 p.m.

“It’s important to create an attractive workplace in order to secure competent employees,” a Kobe Steel spokesman said.

According to the steel maker, overtime work in the first half of fiscal 2016 fell 30 percent from a year earlier.

Astellas Pharma Inc. encourages employees to leave work at 4 p.m. every Friday instead of 5 p.m. to spend time with their families under the “Family Friday” program. Despite reduced working hours, pay has not been cut at the company.

In April, Nippon Life Insurance Co. will introduce a system to allow employees in sales positions to halve their daily work schedule to 3½ hours in a move aimed at supporting employees rearing children and caring for family members.

Under the system, employees will receive some 85 percent of their usual annual pay, according to company officials.

Sanitary and daily goods maker Unicharm Corp. introduced the interval system in January. The system requires breaks of at least eight hours before employees return to work after the end of the previous day, in order to prevent excessive work.

Tokyo-based major beauty salon TBC Group Co. also introduced such a system, in December.

“We want our employees to keep in mind the importance of managing their time and having a break,” a TBC senior official said.

Other companies that have introduced interval systems include Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., mobile phone carrier KDDI Corp., electronics maker NEC Corp. and automaker Honda Motor Co.

According to a recent survey by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, however, the proportion of companies that have introduced an interval system stands at only about 2 percent.

The ministry plans to use subsidies to make the system more widespread.