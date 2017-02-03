Tokyo stocks up modestly on weaker yen

Stocks closed slightly higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, thanks to a pause in the yen’s strengthening against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 3.62 points, or 0.02 percent, to end at 18,918.20. On Thursday, the key market gauge fell 233.50 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 4.58 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,514.99, after shedding 17.36 points the previous trading day.

Tokyo stocks got off to a firmer start on buying induced by the yen’s weakening, with the Nikkei average retaking 19,000.

The key market gauge, however, sank to negative territory after the key 10-year Japanese government bond yield’s quick rise, which invigorated buying of the yen, brokers said.

The Nikkei average, however, returned to positive territory early in the afternoon as the dollar was bought following the Bank of Japan’s market operation to buy an unlimited amount of JGBs at a fixed rate, they said.

The benchmark index came under selling pressure after yen-selling ran its course and struggled for direction before being buoyed by buying on the dollar’s renewed strength toward the day’s closing.

Buying on dips supported the market’s downside after dollar-yen rates and the JGB yield “regained some stability,” said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

Apparently such buying was encouraged by the BOJ’s purchase of exchange-traded funds in the afternoon, Otsuka added.

Meanwhile, investors refrained from active buying ahead of closely watched events, including a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Feb. 10, Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities Co., said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 996 to 854 in the TSE’s first section, while 152 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 2.116 billion shares, from Thursday’s 2.128 billion shares.

Game-maker Nintendo attracted purchases thanks to the popularity of its “Fire Emblem Heroes” smartphone game app, launched Thursday.

Electronic parts-maker Rohm was buoyant after it revised up on Thursday its consolidated operating profit for the business year through December.

Also on the plus side were mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui.

By contrast, automakers Mazda and Fuji Heavy were hit by selling along with heavy machinery producer Mitsubishi Heavy.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average finished up 10 points at 18,940.