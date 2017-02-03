Dollar rises above ¥113 in Tokyo on BOJ operation

The dollar rose above ¥113 in Tokyo trading on Friday, as long-term Japanese government bond yields fell back on the Bank of Japan’s special JGB-buying operation.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.11-12, up from ¥112.84-85 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0756-0757, down from $1.0792-0792, and at ¥121.68-69, down from ¥121.79-80.

The dollar hovered well above ¥112.50 early in the morning after briefly diving close to ¥112 in overseas trading overnight. The greenback’s downside proved solid, but its topside was pressured by U.S. President Donald Trump’s protest against a weak yen, a major bank official said.

Later in the morning, the U.S. currency briefly jumped above ¥113 after the BOJ announced it would buy more JGBs than initially planned in the day’s regular market operation. But the dollar quickly dropped below ¥112.60, as the additional purchase amount fell short of market expectations, driving up the benchmark 10-year JGB yield to a one-year high of 0.150 percent, market sources said.

The yield rise prompted dollar selling versus the yen in anticipation for the shrinkage of the long-term interest rate gap between Japan and the United States, the sources said.

But the dollar retook the ¥113 line after the central bank offered to buy an unlimited amount of JGBs at a fixed rate, a move aimed at pushing down the key long-term interest rate in Japan. In the wake of the special operation, conducted for the first time in about 2½ months, the key JGB yield fell below 0.1 percent.

The dollar later went sideways at levels modestly above ¥113 ahead of the release later in the day of U.S. jobs data for January.