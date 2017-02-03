Weak yen helps Panasonic raise 2016 profit forecasts

Panasonic Corp. said Thursday it has raised its full-year group earnings forecasts for the current business year through March, citing a weaker-than-expected yen.

The Japanese electronics maker is now expecting a group net profit of ¥130 billion ($1.1 billion) in fiscal 2016, compared with its earlier estimate of ¥120 billion.

Panasonic also raised its group operating profit forecast to ¥265 billion from ¥245 billion, on expected sales of ¥7.35 trillion, up from ¥7.2 trillion.

Senior Managing Director Hideaki Kawai told a press conference in Tokyo that the upward revision for the business year is entirely attributed to the recent weak yen trend, which typically boosts overseas earnings of Japanese exporters.

The company had lowered its full-year earnings projections last October on the yen’s appreciation, compared with the previous business year.

But the Japanese currency has weakened against the dollar after Donald Trump’s win in Nov. 8 presidential election on hopes for his economic policies, prompting Panasonic to change the assumed dollar exchange rate to ¥108 from ¥103.

On the recent fluctuation of the dollar-yen pair, Kawai only said, “We are aware that the foreign exchange rates move by Mr. Trump’s remarks.”

As for the April-December period, however, Panasonic said the yen’s appreciation compared with a year before took a toll on its earnings.

For the nine-month period, the company reported a 9.5 percent year-on-year rise in group net profit to ¥175.39 billion but a 24.9 percent drop in operating profit to ¥240.56 billion, on sales of ¥5.35 trillion, down 5.7 percent from a year before.

Panasonic also said its U.S. subsidiary Panasonic Avionics Corp. is being investigated by U.S. authorities under the foreign corrupt practices act and other securities-related laws.

Kawai said the impact on company earnings is unknown, saying the probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice has just started and the company “has been fully cooperating with the investigation.”