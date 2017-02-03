Panasonic tells employees to limit overtime work to 80 hours or less monthly

Panasonic Corp. President Kazuhiro Tsuga has instructed his employees in Japan to limit their overtime work to 80 hours or less per month, sources said Thursday.

The employees, totaling some 100,000, have also been instructed to leave work by 8 p.m., according to the sources.

The instruction, issued Tuesday, is part of the Osaka-based electronics maker’s efforts to curtail long working hours.

At Panasonic, the upper limits of overtime work have already been set for respective worksites based on management-labor agreements. The latest instruction by the president is designed to reduce overtime to 80 hours or less uniformly in principle.

The company will consider seeking a further reduction of overtime, the sources said.

The government’s Council for the Realization of Work Style Reform is currently discussing a proposal to set the upper limit of average monthly overtime at 60 hours.

Together with his call for reducing working hours, the Panasonic president encouraged the employees to take paid leave and utilize the company’s flextime and teleworking systems, according to the sources.

Panasonic has long been making efforts to cut working hours. Its predecessor, Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., introduced the system of two days off per week in 1965, ahead of many other Japanese companies.