Mitsubishi Aircraft chief to retire, be replaced by MHI exec amid MRJ delays

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. on Thursday announced a leadership change in a bid to speed up its regional jet development that has been delayed repeatedly.

President Hiromichi Morimoto, 62, will retire on March 31 and be replaced by Hisakazu Mizutani, executive vice president of the parent company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Mizutani, 65, will take office on April 1.

Mitsubishi Aircraft, based in the town of Toyoyama in Aichi Prefecture, is taking longer to develop the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, the first Japanese-developed passenger jet.

Morimoto became president on April 1, 2015, achieving the jet’s maiden flight in November 2015 in Japan and first overseas flight in September 2016, for intensive testing in the United States.

But because of the slow development, the parent company has postponed the planned delivery of the jet repeatedly. Recently, the first delivery has been put off to mid-2020 from mid-2018.

Mizutani, who has expertise on aircraft development, will lead efforts to strengthen the MRJ development operations.

At a news conference, Mitsubishi Heavy President Shunichi Miyanaga said he believes the management reshuffle will encourage Mitsubishi Aircraft employees to work even harder.

Mizutani joined Mitsubishi Heavy in 1975 and became director in 2011. He assumed his current post of executive vice president in April 2013.

Separately, the parent company said it incurred a consolidated net loss of ¥11.2 billion for April-December last year, compared with the year-before profit of ¥53.3 billion.

Blaming the dismal results mainly on the private aircraft development and commercial shipbuilding operations, the company released reform measures and steps to cut costs.