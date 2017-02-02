Tillerson confirmed as secretary of state amid eased U.S. tone on Russia in Ukraine, diplomat dissaray

The U.S. Senate confirmed former ExxonMobil chief Rex Tillerson as the next secretary of state Wednesday, handing a major boost to President Donald Trump as he builds his Cabinet.

Tillerson was confirmed by a vote of 56 to 43, with four Democrats ultimately joining all 52 Republicans voting in favor.

Trump has repeatedly blasted Democrats for dragging out the confirmation process, and took to Twitter late Monday to accuse them of “delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons.”

Tillerson, 64, had come in for severe criticism from Democrats who warned that his business approach and lack of government experience would hurt America’s standing in the world.

But Republicans rallied around the nominee, after initial hesitation by Sens. John McCain, Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham about Tillerson’s ties with Russia and his position on human rights.

“Mr. Tillerson led a global enterprise with 75,000 employees, possesses deep relationships around the world, and understands the critical role of U.S. leadership,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said in a statement.

“He has expressed a commitment to defend American values and to restore U.S. credibility by strengthening old alliances and building new ones.”

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin backed Tillerson, saying he will bring a “unique perspective to the State Department” and provide “wise counsel and objective advice to the president on our nation’s foreign policy.”

With Tillerson’s confirmation and pending swearing-in, Trump will have several key members of his national security team in place, including Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, CIA Director Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

The Trump administration on Wednesday meanwhile maintained a low-key approach to the latest flare-up of violence in eastern Ukraine, where the government accuses Russian-backed forces of stepping up attacks. The restrained tone may reflect the start of a new U.S. approach to dealing with Russia’s cross-border activity, even as top U.S. officials are pledging to support Ukraine’s sovereignty.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer had little to say on Wednesday when asked for the administration’s position on the renewed fighting that began over the weekend and persisted into early Wednesday. At least 10 people have been killed and dozens wounded. President Trump has been “kept aware of developments” in Ukraine, Spicer said, and the White House will “have further updates as we go on.” It was not immediately clear when those updates would come.

The new rhetoric comes amid significant concern in Europe about Trump’s overtures to Russia. The new president has called NATO “obsolete” and challenged America’s allies to take on greater responsibility for defending themselves, while raising the possibility of a new era of U.S.-Russian cooperation.

On Tuesday, the State Department responded to the violence in Ukraine but omitted any mention of Russia in a six-sentence statement that called for an immediate cease-fire and full implementation of the agreements meant to outline a political resolution to the crisis. Trump’s U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, met with her Ukrainian counterpart “to reaffirm the United States’ support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” according to a statement.

The omission of Russia from the responses contrasted sharply with statements by the Obama administration, which sharply criticized Moscow for supporting and even directing attacks by the separatists, and not fulfilling its obligations under the 2015 truce plan signed in Minsk, Belarus.

The State Department statement reaffirmed U.S. backing for the Minsk plans, but that reference only came about after internal interagency discussions in Washington. According to an American official with knowledge of the discussions, White House officials questioned why the Minsk agreements needed to be mentioned at all even though the U.S. has insisted for almost two years on the deal’s full implementation. The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.

“The United States is deeply concerned with the recent spike in violence in eastern Ukraine,” State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in the statement. “To avert a larger humanitarian crisis, we call for an immediate, sustained cease-fire and full and unfettered access for OSCE monitors. We also reaffirm U.S. support for full implementation of the Minsk agreements.”

During the last surge in violence in December, former State Department spokesman John Kirby had gone far further, accusing Moscow of backing “a Russian separatist attempt to seize additional Ukrainian territory.”

In his Dec. 20 statement, Kirby said Russia was violating its commitments and urged Moscow to use its influence over the separatists to stop the violence.

And in the Obama administration’s last days, then-White House spokesman Josh Earnest specifically criticized Russia for misrepresenting its activities in Ukraine, saying its public pronouncements “routinely fly in the face of the facts on the ground” there and in Syria.

At his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Trump’s incoming Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took a similarly stern line despite his close business ties with Russia stemming from his days as Exxon Mobil CEO. He said Russia posed a “danger” and had “invaded” Ukraine, and that he would have recommended a far more robust response than Obama mounted after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

New Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA chief Mike Pompeo also had tough words for Moscow.

Obama era officials as well as many in Europe are concerned about a possible shift in U.S. policy toward Russia, particularly as it relates to Ukraine and the potential for a lifting of sanctions on Moscow before the situation is resolved.

On Tuesday, European Union President Donald Tusk mentioned Russia’s “aggressive policy towards Ukraine” along with “worrying declarations by the new American administration.” He accused the Trump administration of “seeming to put into question the last 70 years of American foreign policy.”

Tillerson’s job as chief U.S. diplomat became harder before it even began because of White House moves that have antagonized Muslim nations, European allies, Mexico and U.S. bureaucrats, current and former U.S. officials said.

The Senate confirmed Tillerson as the 69th secretary of state on Wednesday by a 56-43 vote, making the former Exxon Mobil Corp CEO the chief foreign affairs adviser to Republican President Trump.

The vote was largely on party lines, with all 52 Republicans voting in favor, along with three Democrats and one independent. It was not immediately clear when Tillerson would be sworn in and formally take over at the State Department.

Under any circumstance, Tillerson would have inherited a messy globe with a civil war in Syria, nuclear-armed North Korea threatening to test an intercontinental ballistic missile and challenges from a rising China and an assertive Russia.

In the 12 days since Trump’s inauguration, however, the White House has taken steps that foreign policy professionals view as self-inflicted wounds.

“We’ve done a series of own goals,” said a senior U.S. official on condition of anonymity. “There are always mess-ups and friction with new administrations. That’s not new. This is worse than usual.”

On Thursday, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto took the rare step of canceling a Washington trip to meet Trump, who has repeatedly demanded Mexico pay for a wall on the U.S. border.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order imposing a four-month hold on refugees entering the United States and a temporary bar on most travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The order has not only caused consternation for the nations involved but among other Muslim-majority countries, allies such as Germany and Britain and career State Department officials.

About 900 department officials signed a memo dissenting from the policy, a source familiar with the document said, an unusual rebellion against a new president’s policies.

As reports of the internal dissent spread on Monday, White House spokesman Spicer said career officials who disagreed should “get with the program or they can go.”

The result has been that two constituencies Tillerson has to manage — foreign nations and the U.S. diplomatic corps — have already got their noses out of joint before his swearing-in.

“He will start at a disadvantage and will have to play catch-up to build trust with his foreign counterparts and with State Department employees,” said John Bellinger, a State Department legal adviser under Republican President George W. Bush.

“Tillerson walks into a situation where he has got an unhappy and suspicious White House and he has an unhappy and suspicious workforce,” said another former State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “It would have been difficult enough given the chaos.”

Several current and former U.S. officials said they were dismayed by the process that led to the executive order, with little evidence that there was broad consultation within the government, let alone with Congress or foreign allies.

The secretary of homeland security, John Kelly, was reported to have been largely blindsided by the order. According to the New York Times, he was on a White House conference call getting his first full briefing on it when Trump signed the order.

Loren DeJonge Schulman, a former national security council and Pentagon official, said the belief that Trump did not bring his top advisers into the discussion of the matter would itself handicap the new secretary of state.

“The secretary of state’s power and his influence primarily derive from the idea that he speaks for the president,” said Schulman, now at the Center for a New American Security think tank in Washington, saying it was an open secret the White House may not be consulting Cabinet officials on such matters.

“The fact that foreign audiences will realize that on day one is going to definitely weaken his hand,” she said.