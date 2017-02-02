This Sunday photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a lava stream pouring out of a tube on the sea cliff at the Kamokuna ocean entry at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island of Hawaii. A dramatic 'firehose' stream of lava is shooting out of a sea cliff on Hawaii Island, splashing into the Pacific Ocean below and exploding upon impact. A USGS geologist with the Hawaii Volcano Observatory said Wednesday that one of the biggest concerns is a large 'hot crack' above the lava tube, running parallel to the sea cliff and makes the land susceptible to collapse. | U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY VIA AP

Huge ‘firehose’ lava stream exploding into Hawaii sea as crack threatens cliff’s collapse

AP

HONOLULU – A dramatic “firehose” stream of lava is shooting out of a sea cliff on Hawaii Island, splashing into the Pacific Ocean below and exploding upon impact.

The massive Kilauea flow is coming from a lava tube at the Kamokuna ocean entry on the southeast side of the Big Island.

A USGS geologist with the Hawaii Volcano Observatory told The Associated Press on Wednesday that one of the biggest concerns is a large “hot crack” above the lava tube. The crack runs parallel to the sea cliff and makes the land susceptible to collapse.

When the molten lava hits the cool seawater, it reacts, causing explosions that can throw large chunks of hot rock and debris inland, where people hike in to see the lava, and seaward, where tour boats cruise the shoreline.

Photos

search iconClick to enlarge

This Sunday photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a lava stream pouring out of a tube on the sea cliff at the Kamokuna ocean entry at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island of Hawaii. A dramatic 'firehose' stream of lava is shooting out of a sea cliff on Hawaii Island, splashing into the Pacific Ocean below and exploding upon impact. A USGS geologist with the Hawaii Volcano Observatory said Wednesday that one of the biggest concerns is a large 'hot crack' above the lava tube, running parallel to the sea cliff and makes the land susceptible to collapse. | U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY VIA AP This Sunday photo (left) provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a crack that has developed near the site of a lava stream pouring out of a lava tube on the sea cliff at the Kamokuna ocean entry at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island of Hawaii. The thermal image and graphic on the right shows the varying temperature of lava and rock within the crack, reaching as high as 428 degrees Fahrenheit (220 degrees Celsius). | U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY VIA AP

, , ,