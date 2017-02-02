State says Pulse gunman’s widow knew of his plan, Disney target; judge orders mental evaluation

The widow of the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history knew he was planning an attack and concocted a cover story for him, federal prosecutors said in a California court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors revealed new details about their case against Noor Salman, 30, as they argued she should remain jailed on charges stemming from the June 2016 shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu did not immediately rule, instead ordering psychiatric and psychological tests for Salman.

Salman was arrested earlier this month in the San Francisco Bay Area on federal charges of obstructing justice and aiding her late husband, Omar Mateen, in his attempt to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

She admitted knowing Mateen left their house with a firearm and a backpack full of ammunition before the Pulse nightclub shooting, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Sweeney told a federal judge in Oakland.

Sweeney also said Salman devised a cover story, directing Mateen to tell his parents, if asked, that he was at dinner with a friend.

“Noor aided and abetted her husband and repeatedly lied to the government,” Sweeney said, calling her a “very calculating and callous person” who should be detained until her trial in Florida.

“Salman knew her husband was leaving to commit an attack and her actions contributed to the deaths of 49 people,” she added.

Sweeney also alleged Salman accompanied Mateen on “casing” trips to two other locations, including Downtown Disney in Orlando, in the days before the shooting.

The prosecutor said Mateen asked Salman whether she thought people would be more upset by an attack on Downtown Disney or a club. Sweeney did not say whether Salman answered or specify her role in those trips.

Defense attorney Charles Swift said Salman’s alleged admissions occurred after 18 hours in police custody, during which she was interrogated without a lawyer. Prosecutors have yet to provide written or recorded evidence of Salman’s alleged admissions, Swift noted.

“She’s alive and Omar Mateen is dead. So she’s the only person they can charge,” said Swift, describing Salman as a battered spouse who had learning disabilities in high school.

Salman’s attorneys want her released to her family, saying she poses no threat to the public and requires mental health services not available in jail. They said she was asleep at home with the couple’s 3-year-old son during the attack.

Salmon, 31, has pleaded not guilty.

Federal authorities arrested Salman last month at her mother’s home in suburban San Francisco, where Salman moved with her 4-year-old son after Mateen killed 49 people and wounded 53 others on June 12 at the Pulse nightclub.

Mateen pledged allegiance to several terror organizations during the attack before police shot and killed him.

Federal prosecutor Sweeney divulged some details of the allegations for the first time while arguing against the release of Salman.

Authorities say Salman initially said she didn’t know anything about the attack but later told investigators Mateen abused steroids, was “pumped up” on the night of the attack, and said “this is the one day” as he walked out the door, Sweeney said in court.

“I knew when he left he was going to commit the attack,” Sweeney said Salman told investigators.

Sweeney also said the couple ran up $25,000 in credit card debt and spent $5,000 in cash in the days before the shooting. Among the purchases was an $8,000 diamond ring for Salman. In addition, Mateen and Salman made her the death beneficiary of his bank account.

Salman’s attorney, Charles Swift, said outside court that Salman made those statements without a lawyer present during an 18-hour interrogation immediately after the attack.

He said he hasn’t yet received a transcript or recording of Salman’s interrogation to determine the context of her statements and accuracy of the allegations.

Swift also pointed out that Mateen was a security guard and left the couple’s home hundreds of times with a gun and ammunition.

Swift argued that prosecutors were charging Salman with the crimes of her husband. Mateen physically abused Salman, he said, and never told her about his plans to carry out the killings.

It was the first time Salman’s legal team heard details of the allegations as well.

“We frankly expected more,” attorney Linda Moreno said outside court.

Salman’s mother and uncle have pledged to put up their homes as collateral to secure her release from jail pending trial. Federal prosecutors are seeking to transfer Salman to Florida to face the charges that could bring a sentence of life in prison.