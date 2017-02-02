Drug don ‘El Chapo’ to appear in Brooklyn court in person, faces forfeiture of $14 billion in assets

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is to be in federal court in person Friday in New York.

A judge ruled last week that Guzman would appear in court by video rather than have marshals escort him to and from a high-security Manhattan jail cell. But his lawyers asked the judge to reconsider. A new order was issued Wednesday.

Prosecutors describe Guzman as the overseer of a three-decade campaign of smuggling, brutality and corruption that fueled an epidemic of cocaine abuse and related violence in the U.S. in the 1980s and ’90s. The defense says it hasn’t seen any evidence of illegal acts.

To get Mexico to hand him over to the U.S., prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. They’re demanding he forfeit $14 billion in assets.

It was a swift, if small, victory for public defenders representing the 59-year-old two-time Mexican prison escapee whom U.S. authorities insist will not be able to tunnel himself to freedom in America.

Judge Brian Cogan initially agreed with prosecutors that Guzman should appear by video link at a procedural hearing on Friday to “minimize disruption from physical transportation.”

But he left the door open for the defense to object — and object they did.

In a five-page letter, they said Guzman wants to “be physically present” on Friday and at future hearings.

“His absence from the courtroom would necessarily lead to the public impression that Mr. Guzman is too dangerous to be brought to the courtroom,” they advised.

On Wednesday, Cogan ruled that the defendant will attend Friday’s conference in person at the U.S. federal court in Brooklyn.

Guzman, accused of running one of the world’s biggest drug empires, was extradited to the United States on Jan. 19 and appeared without handcuffs and without incident to plead not guilty to a raft of firearms, drug trafficking and conspiracy charges during a brief hearing on January 20.

Since then, he has been held in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, unable to make telephone calls or communicate directly with his family or lawyers in Mexico, his lawyers said.

If found guilty at trial, he stands to spend the rest of his life in a maximum security U.S. prison.