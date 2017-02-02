Tokyo ex-Gov. Inose blamed for minor expressway fender-bender

Former Tokyo Gov. Naoki Inose, who resigned in 2013 over a money scandal, caused a minor car collision on an expressway in Tokyo Wednesday, police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Inose was driving on a section of Metropolitan Expressway No. 3 in Minato Ward at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when his car collided with another on a merging lane.

Neither Inose nor the two people in the other car, a female driver in her 60s and another man, sustained injuries, the police said, adding that Inose may have failed to pay enough attention.

The disgraced prize-winning author and critic went into oblivion after he quit the governorship of the metropolis in December 2013 after a scandal broke that he received a ¥50 million loan from the Tokushukai hospital group to run in the 2012 gubernatorial election, which he won.

At the time, Inose was the right-hand man of his predecessor, outspoken ex-Gov. Shintaro Ishihara, who during his tenure announced his contentious decision to buy up the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea from private-sector owners.

The government, then led by the Democratic Party of Japan, which is now the opposition Democratic Party, later nationalized the islets to take the matter out of Ishihara’s hands, but the move angered China and still remains a major thorn in Sino-Japanese relations.