Tepco finds gaping hole in grate under containment vessel, potential fuel debris at Fukushima No. 1 power plant

The radiation level in the containment vessel of the No. 2 reactor at the defunct Fukushima No. 1 power plant has reached a maximum of 530 sieverts per hour, the highest since the triple core meltdown in March 2011, operator Tokyo Electric said Thursday.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. also announced that, based on image analysis, it has discovered a 2-meter hole in the metal grating beneath the pressure vessel inside the No. 2 unit’s containment vessel, and detected that a portion of it is warped.

According to Tepco, the blazing radiation reading was taken near the entrance area in the space just below the pressure vessel, which contains the reactor core. The previously high was 73 sieverts per hour.

The hole could have been caused by melted fuel penetrating the vessel after a mega-quake and massive tsunami triggered a station blackout that crippled the plant’s ability to keep the reactors cool on March 11, 2011.

According to the image analysis, about 1 sq. meter of the grating is missing. Tepco plans to deploy a robot at the bottom of the containment vessel, which houses the pressure vessel, to check out the conditions there.

The analysis was triggered by Tepco’s discovery Monday of a black mass deposited on the grating directly under the pressure vessel. The images, captured using a camera attached to a telescopic arm the same day, showed that part of the grating was missing. Further analysis found the 2-meter hole in an area beyond the missing section on the structure.

If the deposits are confirmed to be melted fuel debris, it would be the first time the utility has found any of it at the three reactors hit by core meltdowns.

The world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986 triggered core meltdowns in reactors 1 through 3. Portions of the core in each reactor are believed to have melted through their pressure vessels and pooled at the bottom of their containment vessels.

The actual condition of the melted fuel remains unknown because the radiation is too high to check it.