Japan, U.S. plan ministerial dialogue team on trade, security helmed by Aso, Pence: source

Japan and the administration of new U.S. President Donald Trump are planning to form a new framework for ministerial-level dialogue to coordinate on economic, trade and security policy, a Japan-U.S. diplomatic source have said.

With Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the helm, the forum will serve as a venue for repeated strategic talks between key ministers aimed at producing mutual benefit, the source said Wednesday.

If realized, the framework will be the first of its kind between Japan and the United States covering this range of Cabinet portfolios, apparently reflecting the two governments’ eagerness to address China’s economic and military presence through policy.

According to the source, the governments are working on the plan following a U.S. suggestion to make the move ahead of next week’s summit between Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Washington.

Arrangements may be made quickly enough that the leaders can agree face-to-face to set up the forum during their Feb. 10 meeting.

According to the source, Japan will be represented by Aso — who doubles as finance minister — as well as Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko.

The U.S. side will include Pence and other counterparts in the Trump Cabinet — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis and Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross.

Aso, Kishida and Seko are expected to accompany Abe on his visit to Washington next week.

The trip comes amid concern over how Trump’s “America First” creed could impact the allies’ future trade and security relations and affect Japanese firms doing business in the United States.

Since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump has slammed Japan for automobile trade practices that he labeled “not fair” and on Wednesday implied Japanese authorities are intervening in the currency market to keep the yen weak.

The Abe administration apparently holds the view that such “misunderstandings” about Japan’s economy and trade situation can be tackled effectively through dialogue with Pence and other members of the Trump Cabinet.

Abe is also expected to appeal to Trump directly at their upcoming meeting by putting forward a policy package tentatively named the “Japan-U.S. Growth and Employment Initiative,” according to Japanese government sources.

The package outlines Japan’s potential to contribute to infrastructure building and the development of cutting-edge technologies to create several hundred thousand jobs in the United States, the sources said.

At a House of Representatives Budget Committee session Wednesday, Abe said he wants to “have proper talks within a large framework” on ways Japan can help raise productivity across U.S. industry and create jobs.