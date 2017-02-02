Ban’s exit from South Korean presidential race puts ‘comfort women’ deal at risk

The announcement that former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will not run for the South Korean presidency gives a boost to another possible contender opposed to the milestone “comfort women” agreement with Japan, putting the deal at risk.

Moon Jae-in, former leader of the largest opposition Minjoo Party of Korea, is leading in opinion polls among possible presidential candidates and has argued that the validity of the comfort women deal, reached in December 2015, is hard to confirm.

He has also insisted that new negotiations are necessary to clarify the Japanese government’s legal responsibility regarding the Korean women forced into prostitution for Japanese soldiers before and during World War II.

Ban, on the other hand, praised President Park Geun-hye in January 2016 for taking the brave decision to strike the comfort women deal, which calls for “finally and irreversibly” resolving the thorny issue between Japan and South Korea.

Amid a public outcry against the deal in South Korea, Ban has backtracked on his remarks, made while meeting with Park, now saying that he just noted her efforts for the negotiations.

Still, Ban has kept the position that the comfort women deal, albeit imperfect, should basically be implemented. Therefore, hopes that he would run for president were high among experts on Japan-South Korea relations.

Ban was seen as a likely candidate from the conservative camp in the election that is set to follow Park’s impeachment.

But his popularity ratings have now fallen to less than half of Moon’s figures, due partly to persistent domestic criticism of his earlier praise of Park’s work on the comfort women deal.

Besides Moon, other opposition hopefuls in the race are also critical of the accord. Bilateral relations are viewed as likely to grow even worse if any of them become the next South Korean president.

Last month, Japan recalled its ambassador to South Korea and the consul general in the southern city of Busan to protest a comfort women statue placed in front of the consulate general by a citizens’ group.

A similar statue was built in 2011 in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul. In the December 2015 deal, the South Korean side vowed to address Japanese concerns about the Seoul statue. But the Seoul statue remains intact, and the new one was set up in Busan.

There are no prospects in sight for the recalled envoys returning to South Korea.

“If Moon’s camp wins power, his administration could demand a review of the comfort women deal, putting Japan-South Korea relations in an even worse situation,” said a source familiar with diplomatic relations between the two nations.