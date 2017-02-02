Ban’s exit from South Korean presidential race puts ‘comfort women’ deal at risk

The announcement that former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will not run for South Korean president gives a boost to another potential contender, one who is opposed to the milestone “comfort women” agreement recently reached with Japan.

Moon Jae-in, former leader of the Minjoo Party of Korea, the largest opposition force, is leading the opinion polls. He has challenged the legitimacy of the agreement, inked in December 2015, and said he would seek to renegotiate it. He has also insisted that new negotiations are necessary to clarify the Japanese government’s legal responsibility regarding the comfort women, Japan’s euphemism for the estimated 50,000 to 200,000 females forced into its military brothels before and during World War II.

Ban praised President Park Geun-hye in January 2016 for taking the brave decision to strike the agreement, which was designed to “finally and irreversibly” resolve a thorny bilateral issue that has dogged relations for decades.

Amid a public outcry against the deal in South Korea, however, Ban has since backtracked on his remarks, made in a meeting with Park, and now says that he just noted her efforts for the negotiations.

Still, Ban has maintained his position that the agreement, albeit imperfect, should basically be implemented. Hopes were therefore high among experts on Japan-South Korea relations that he would run for president.

Ban was seen as a likely candidate for the conservative camp, but his polling numbers have since fallen to less than half of Moon’s figures, due partly to persistent domestic criticism of his earlier praise for Park’s efforts to pursue the comfort women agreement.

Besides Moon, other opposition hopefuls in the race are also critical of the accord. Bilateral relations are viewed as likely to grow even worse if any of them become president.

Last month, Japan recalled ﻿﻿ its ambassador to South Korea and the consul general in Busan to protest a comfort women statue put in front of the consulate general by a citizens’ group. It emerged shortly after Defense Minister Tomomi Inada visited war-related Yasukuni Shrine upon returning from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s historic visit to the sensitive USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. In 2011, a similar statue was built in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.

The comfort woman agreement states the South Korean side will make efforts to remove the Seoul statue, but it’s still there amid Park’s impeachment.

It is unclear when the Japanese envoys will return.

“If Moon’s camp wins power, his administration could demand a review of the comfort women deal, putting Japan-South Korea relations in an even worse situation,” a source familiar with diplomatic ties said.