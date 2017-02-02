Hiroshima A-Bomb Dome lighting event stirs controversy

An event to illuminate trees around the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima has drawn controversy over whether it is appropriate for an area devastated by the U.S. atomic bombing in the closing days of World War II.

The event was launched in December by the Hiroshima Municipal Government to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the dome, the skeletal remains of a building that survived the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing, to the UNESCO World Heritage List in December 1996.

“It (the event) provides an opportunity to mourn for the victims of the atomic bombing,” one citizen said, representing a majority opinion.

But at least one hibakusha raised concerns about holding the event as part of a tourism promotion campaign and underlined the need for discussions.

The municipal government launched the campaign with the Hiroshima Prefecture city of Hatsukaichi, home to Itsukushima Shrine, which was also added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in December 1996.

The municipal government installed some 45,000 blue LED lights, mainly on trees around the Atomic Bomb Dome, together with other electrical ornaments, including large mock orizuru (paper cranes).

The lights are on five hours a day from 5:30 p.m. through Sunday.

The city received mixed opinions in advance of its first-ever lighting event around the dome.

Against this background, the city conducted a questionnaire survey with visitors to the site late last year. Of 131 respondents, 77 percent saw no problem with the lighting event, while 6 percent said the city should refrain from holding it.

In an open-ended question, one respondent said the event uses lights in a way that does not drastically change the meaning of the dome. “It may provide visitors to the dome for the lights with an opportunity to look back at history,” another said.

On the other hand, another survey respondent was critical, commenting that the dome “is not a tourism spot.”

“The illumination of the dome, a place to mourn for the victims, is undesirable,” said Kunihiko Sakuma, 72-year-old head of an atomic bomb survivor group in Hiroshima.

“The dome was registered to the UNESCO list as a negative legacy, different from ordinary tourism sites. We want people to see the dome as it really is.”

Sakuma believes that it is problematic for the city to organize the lighting project as part of a tourism campaign, treating the dome in the same way as Itsukushima Shrine.

The municipal government did not hold talks with hibakusha in advance. In the trial lighting period, Sakuma urged the city to reduce the number of lights.

“We want people to visit Hiroshima, see the dome and hear the reality of the atomic bomb victims, as the city hopes,” he said. “With opinions differing among Hiroshima citizens, it is important to deepen discussions.”